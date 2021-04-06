The Clothes Closet is holding a series of garage sales to raise funds for remodeling its new home on Mesquite Avenue.
The first garage sale is this Friday morning from 7 to 1 p.m. outside The Clothes Closet’s new location at 1968 Mesquite Ave. The second garage sale will be held the next day again at the store from 7 to 1 p.m.
The following week The Clothes Closet will hold two more garage sales at their store on Friday April 16 and Saturday April 17 from 7 to 1 p.m.
— Today’s New Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.