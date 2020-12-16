A tradition 12 years strong continued this holiday season at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home — a tradition that shows love and appreciation to Arizona’s military heroes.
Since 2008, the funeral home has provided the community with stockings and gift bags, asking them to fill them up with various items, including hygiene, entertainment, food and other products. The stockings and bags are then brought back to the business, where they overflow beneath a Christmas tree, waiting to be delivered to veterans at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott.
Despite a year full of hardships, the project showed no signs of slow downs, owner Kristen Lietz said. “Several hundred” donations were received at the Lake Havasu City funeral home location, and at least 150 more are waiting to be picked up at their facility in Kingman.
Lietz described one donor’s story as she reflected on all of those who lended a hand for the project. Two years ago, a veteran found herself on the receiving end of the stocking stuffer project during her stay at the hospital in Prescott. The touching gift made such an impact on her that she had her boyfriend come pick up a stocking to fill so they could pay it forward to others who might find themselves at the VA this holiday season.
In years where there hasn’t been a pandemic in the works, Lietz and her kids usually deliver the stockings and gift bags personally, giving them the chance to meet many veterans, hear their stories, and see their photos, she said.
“It was an amazing experience,” Lietz said. “They were so thrilled, not only to have a visitor but to receive a gift, because a lot of them don’t have families. It’s moments like that that my kids will never forget. It’s made quite an impact in their life.”
She added that the funeral home sees a lot of parents that come in to pick up stockings to fill and use the opportunity to teach their kids about the sacrifices our veterans make for freedom.
The stocking stuffer event started just after Thanksgiving and officially wrapped up on Tuesday. Deliveries are expected to be made on Monday, Lietz said, once all of the bags and stockings have been organized.
