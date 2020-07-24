KINGMAN — A rare twister sighting turned heads in Kingman during a thunderstorm Friday morning.
After the funnel cloud was spotted about 10 miles east of Kingman near DW Ranch Road just before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a tornado warning for Southern Mohave County until 11:30 a.m.
The tornado was estimated to have tracked about a mile across unpopulated desert land in a north-northeast direction, according to NWS. It was in contact with the ground for about eight minutes, from 10:55 a.m. to 11:03 a.m, and became rope-like in nature, NWS said.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
By 11:30 a.m., the storm had weakened and no threat of tornadoes was still present. A flash flood warning was still in effect however, as heavy rain was still possible.
“It was incredible,” Kingman resident Jaime Sparks Taylor said. She saw the twister while driving along Interstate 40. “It was huge, then got smaller, then bigger again” before disappearing, she said.
Jennie Kendrick, who lived in Las Vegas for 40 years before moving to Kingman three years ago, said she’s never seen a tornado until Friday.
“What the hell was that doing in Kingman?” Kendrick said to herself after her husband called and said she may want to go outside with her camera.
Kendrick lives eight miles outside of Kingman and has a good view of Route 66 and the Hualapai Mountains.
“I could hear the thunder, and all of a sudden that tornado just popped out from the Hualapai side,” she said.
Although tornadoes are a rare occurrence for Mohave County, there’s preparations in place for any kind of weather emergency.
Byron Steward, Mohave County emergency management coordinator, said the county relies on NWS to activate tornado warnings to the public. NWS also conducts annual spotter training in the county and has a “cadre of trained spotters that are utilized when severe weather is anticipated,” Steward said.
“County Emergency Management frequently communicates directly with NWS forecasters during storm events to anticipate impacts and exchange information, sometimes including photos of funnel clouds. This happened during today’s event,” Steward said. “County EM has plans in place for mass care sheltering, resource management, emergency communications, debris cleanup, donations and other aspects of response and recovery for storm events that cause damage.”
While they’re indeed rare and usually weak when they do occur in the area, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken seriously, Steward said.
“They are still a threat to life and property here, as are the more common microbursts,” he said. “When people get an NWS warning on their cell phone, radio, or TV, they should follow the directions and take shelter immediately. Mobile homes, vehicles, and underpasses are the most dangerous places to shelter from tornadoes. In buildings, occupants should shelter in ground floor interior rooms away from windows if a basement is not available.”
Reporter Travis Rains contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.