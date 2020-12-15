Lake Havasu High School’s brand new front office building is nearing completion, and it’s even closer now that new furniture is being purchased for the space.
During Tuesday’s Lake Havasu Unified School District board meeting, the purchase of furniture was unanimously approved at a maximum cost of $70,000 from Arizona Furnishings.
The LHHS administrative offices are currently located within the campus in A Hall, accessible via roads that surround the campus. The new building will be at the front of the campus, closest to the Palo Verde Boulevard entrance.
According to Director of Business Services Mike Murray, the building is about 3,500 square feet and requires furniture for a lobby, receptionist area, attendance office, conference room, staff workroom, storage and records room, and eight offices.
The $70,000 will cover furniture and fixture costs, delivery, unboxing, setup and installation, removal and disposal of packing materials, and tax.
The project was part of multiple improvements and construction endeavors across the district that were approved using bond funds. Other projects include new athletic fields, new fencing, and playgrounds.
