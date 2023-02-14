The premier winter time pyrotechnic event is back!
For the next four nights Winter Blast will illuminate the skies of Lake Havasu City like it’s the Fourth of July as pyrotechnic enthusiasts from all over the world come together to celebrate their shared hobby.
Here are five things you need to know about the 34th annual Winter Blast.
Winter Blast will run for four days Feb. 16 to Feb. 19 at the Havasu 95 Speedway at SARA Park on the south side of town. The shows start each evening at 7:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Parking gates for the event open at 3 p.m. on each day of the event except for Saturday when the gate opens at noon.
The only entrance gate for Winter Blast is the SARA Park turn in near the baseball fields. The turn in by the SARA Park dog park is being used as only an exit for spectators departing the event.
When the entrance gate opens at 3 p.m. (noon on Saturday), entrance for a car or pick is $10 regardless of how many people are in the vehicle. Motorcycles or bicycles can get entrance into SARA Park for $5. Entrance to the event’s first day on Thursday is free.
Spectators can watch the firework display anywhere in SARA Park, either from their parked car, the baseball fields or in the stands of the speedway for an additional $10. Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Those in their car can tune into a FM radio station that will provide information about the show and other entertainment.
Eye and ear protection is recommended. No parking is allowed along the shoulder of State Route 95 and parking is first come first serve. Once the event is full the gates will be closed so organizer’s recommend arriving early.
Winter Blast has been put on for the past 43 years by the Western Pyrotechnic Association (WPA), an organization of pyrotechnic enthusiasts. While Winter Blast puts on a spectacular show for Lake Havasu City residents, the show actually acts as a trade show for the 700 plus WPA members who attended.
WPA members spend the week testing, sharing and learning about the new offerings in the world of pyrotechnics.
Pets & SARA Park Dog Park
Due to the loud nature of a firework display no pets are allowed to attend Winter Blast. Also, Dylan’s dog park at SARA Park will be closed due to the event from Wednesday to Monday.
Lion’s Dog Park at London Bridge Beach and Avalon Dog Park at 1294 Avalon Ave will be open.
One factor that could cancel one or more of the firework displays during Winter Blast is weather.
Luckily, the forecast is looking good this weekend.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting a sunny day with a high of 60 and a low of 36. Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 65 and a low around 43. Saturday and Sunday are also predicted by the National weather service to be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the high 40s.
