Winter Blast

Western Winter Blast will illuminate the night skies around Havasu this week just like this during a previous year. The event is held at SARA Park.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The premier winter time pyrotechnic event is back!

For the next four nights Winter Blast will illuminate the skies of Lake Havasu City like it’s the Fourth of July as pyrotechnic enthusiasts from all over the world come together to celebrate their shared hobby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.