This past month, a handful of tomorrow’s law enforcement employees attended a two-week course to help prepare themselves for their future endeavors.
On June 18, five police explorers for the Lake Havasu Police Department graduated from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Basic Training Academy in Phoenix. According to a press release from the town, the Academy covered training in topics ranging from team building, physical conditioning, history of law enforcement, community relations, drill and facing movements, and patrol operations to crime scene processing, defensive tactics, alcohol awareness, firearms, and CPR and first aid.
The five explorers who graduated from the academy were Kalley Denison, Brandon Hancher, Christian Larsen, Stephen Samarin, and Sara Swann. Samarin and Swann both received recognition for achieving top scores in physical fitness, along with Samarin earning an award for top overall academic score.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department Explorer Program is a career education program for young men and women ages 14 to 20, giving them hands-on experience so they have a better understanding of the job of a police officer. The program helps explorers develop leadership skills and self-confidence as well as learning how the different units of LHCPD function together. Information about the program or how to join can be found atwww.lhcaz.gov/police.
