This coming Friday, Desert Boho Events is putting on a Galentine’s Day networking event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yard City, 2101 McCulloch Blvd N. Along with providing a night of “networking, friendship and fun” the Love Struck event will also feature appetizers, mocktails, shopping and a photo booth.
Anyone 13 and up can attend and the recommended attire is shades of pink, red and white. According to a flier posted on Facebook local women entrepreneurs Brandi Lee Mixology, Sierra with Monat, Heather Dawn Photography and Brooke Soltry Skin will be at the event.
