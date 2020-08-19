A Lake Havasu City restaurant is among dozens of businesses statewide to resume alcohol sales after a review process by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Earlier this year, Arizona bars, theaters, gyms and other businesses deemed “nonessential” were ordered to close. Other locations, like Gallagher’s Dining & Pub, were told to stop selling alcohol at the risk of losing their respective liquor licenses. But the Arizona Governor’s Office opened an online application process last week for specific businesses who wish to renew services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with special precautions. The health department announced the approval of dozens of those applications on Wednesday, Gallagher’s included.
“We were never closed,” said Gallagher’s owner Randy Leonard. “The restaurant remained open, our off-track betting remained open, but our kitchen was asked not to serve alcohol. But it’s been devastating. I’ve been in business 13 years and I’ve never seen such a travesty. Bars across the state have been closed and there’s no reason for this.”
According to Leonard, the Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating what plans applicant businesses have to protect their clientele and mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“They’re looking for what you’re going to do, beyond what you’ve been asked to do,” Leonard said. “We’re keeping our barstools off the bar, and our bar area closed, on top of limiting our capacity to 25%.”
Leonard says the state’s closure of Arizona bars earlier this year was a unfair to bar owners throughout the state.
“It’s our rights versus the liquor licenses we bought,” Leonard said. “The state is using those licenses as leverage … they’re threatening your ability to buy alcohol from your suppliers if you don’t abide their orders.”
Approval was given by the state health department this week allowing 31 fitness centers and two movie theaters throughout the state to reopen. Five Arizona bars, including Gallagher’s, were permitted to resume liquor sales at their respective locations. The approved applications announced this week are the first of more than 600 applications submitted as of Wednesday. As more applications are processed, and businesses lay plans to potentially mitigate the spread of the virus, more companies are soon to follow.
