A Lake Havasu City man will serve as Mohave County’s new communications director, after a vote Tuesday morning by the county’s governing board.
Roger Galloway was appointed as the county’s interim director of communications in a 4-1 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Galloway, who serves as administrative assistant to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, has worked in the field of communications for almost 40 years as a radio host, U.S. Senatorial campaign manager and an entertainment reporter in Los Angeles. As director of communications for Mohave County, Galloway will earn an annual salary of about $74,500.
“I think a momentum has started,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius at Tuesday’s meeting in Bullhead City. “I don’t think we want that momentum to end. (Galloway) might be overqualified for the job.”
Galloway replaces journalist David Hawkins, who resigned in early January after serving 10 weeks in the newly-created position. Hawkins sited personal conflicts with the role and his desire to pursue journalism rather than public sector communications.
“(Hawkins) unfortunately decided to go in another direction, and we wish him luck,” Angius said. “He did a great job for us in the short time he was here. We were putting out more press releases and a lot more information.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop offered the only dissenting vote to Galloway’s appointment. At the meeting, she indicated the role might be best served if all county employees were eligible to apply. While not all of Mohave County’s employees may have Galloway’s credentials, she pointed out that each possesses a knowledge of the county and its infrastructure that few hires from outside the county’s ranks might possess.
“I have nothing against Galloway,” Bishop said. “I think he’s very qualified for the position. I wanted to even out the playing field and give other county employees an opportunity to apply for the position.”
According to Bishop, however, the position of communications director – the first role of its kind in Mohave County since 2012, could be a step in the right direction.
“The county has a story to tell,” Bishop said. “Without a (public information officer), it would be difficult to get that story out. We want to inform and educate the citizens of this great county on what our departments are doing to them, and have a presence on social media. It’s new territory, but if it’s done right, it could help us better serve the Mohave County public.”
Galloway will serve as interim director of communications for six months. Later this year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will evaluate Galloway’s efforts and determine whether to extend the contract.
