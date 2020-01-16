A former Lake Havasu City radio host could be named Mohave County’s newest communications director this month.
Roger Galloway was nominated for the position of interim communications director this week, and could be approved in a Jan. 20 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Galloway has served as an administrative assistant to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, deputy campaign manager for former U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward, and was the host of KNTR radio program “Speak Out.” Galloway also served as the news and entertainment director for Murphy Broadcasting in Havasu, and as a national entertainment reporter for Westwood One Radio Network in Los Angeles.
As Mohave County communications director, Galloway would be tasked with planning public information and relations strategies, coordinating county social media efforts, advising department heads and elected officials, and preparing talking points for elected officials in support of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ positions.
If approved, Galloway will replace former communications director David Hawkins, who resigned from the position after 10 weeks in the newly-created position. Galloway would start Feb. 1, with an annual salary of $74,500 – about $6,000 less than his predecessor.
Hawkins resigned earlier this month due to personal conflicts with the role and his desire to pursue journalism rather than public-sector communications, he said in a statement to Today’s News-Herald last week.
