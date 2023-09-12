Game developer from Big River makes it big and buys family home

Samuel Garcia grew up in the Southwest, traveling between Parker, Big River and Palm Desert. As a kid, Garcia took an interest to gaming, using consoles from the PS1/2, Nintendo and DS. At the age of eight, his aunt bought him his very first Toshiba laptop. That is when he discovered what would eventually turn him into a wealthy, successful owner of his own gaming company: Roblox.
Roblox is a platform that allows users to create their own games and play games made by other people. Garcia jumped on this, launching his first game at the age of 13.
“After a long period of small successes through Roblox, and one semester in college, I applied to the Roblox Accelerator program at 18[-years-old],” Garcia said.
The Roblox Accelerator program is a program that Roblox launched to mentor individuals in game creation for three months at a time. Through this, Garcia worked with Mary Rukavina, future co-founder, to create multiple successful games, eventually leading to the creation of their company formerly known as Sonar Studios.
Garcia said that he learned the most from his friends who were also invested in the gaming industry.
“Most of my mentors ended up being friends who were slightly older than me that had seen success early on with making games on Roblox,” Garcia said. “This friendship dynamic, when the platform was unmonetized, created a culture of learning and partaking in the creation of games that weren't my own. Many of these friends helped me learn how to program, and because they were always 1-2 years older than me, I was constantly exposed to things I hadn't yet learned about. I wouldn't be where I am today without the people I met along the way, many of whom now actually work for my studio.”
Garcia eventually led a merger with the first Roblox-based games studio RedManta, creating the now successful Twin Atlas.
With no former computer training or degree, Garcia had a successful business on his hands with as many as 12 million active users.
“We have an engaging community of nearly 4 million users across all of our social platforms, and consistently deliver weekly updates to all of our large games,” Garcia said. “Our studio continues to grow, and since our merger, we have seen a 50% increase in all relevant KPIs for our company.”
However, creating and running a successful gaming company is not easy. Garcia said that one of his biggest struggles was acquiring talent.
“Scaling a videogame company is difficult, especially in an emerging market like Roblox,” Garcia said. “The talent pool is small, and the market is highly saturated. Because of this, we had to investigate other means of talent acquisition and portfolio growth.”
Eventually, Garcia was able to form a team and navigate his way through the gaming world.
“Every day, my partners and I still learn more and grow both as business leaders and game developers,” Garcia said.
Most recently, Garcia bought his childhood home in Big River. Garcia said that the financial crisis hit his family hard, and they struggled to keep that home while he was growing up. Now, after his success, he was able to accomplish his goal of buying the home for his parents.
Garcia attributes much of his success to his parents and family.
“I wouldn't be where I am without the support of my entire family,” Garcia said. “From being gifted my first laptop, to being able to build my first computer, the support I received from both my parents and my extended family was integral to my future.”
Garcia said that he created hundreds of games before he saw success and he urges others interested in being game creators to never give up.
“Even with my experience now, the odds are at best 50/50 for launching and succeeding with a new game,” Garcia said. “Each failure shouldn't be looked at as a failure, but a learning experience.”
Garcia currently lives in Las Vegas and is working hard developing games and inspiring others.
