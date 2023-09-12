Game developer from Big River makes it big and buys family home

Samuel Garcia

 Courtesy Photo/Sydnee James

Samuel Garcia grew up in the Southwest, traveling between Parker, Big River and Palm Desert. As a kid, Garcia took an interest to gaming, using consoles from the PS1/2, Nintendo and DS. At the age of eight, his aunt bought him his very first Toshiba laptop. That is when he discovered what would eventually turn him into a wealthy, successful owner of his own gaming company: Roblox.

Roblox is a platform that allows users to create their own games and play games made by other people. Garcia jumped on this, launching his first game at the age of 13.

