Spring is almost here, and that means Lake Havasu’s seasonal boaters are on the way. With warmer temperatures and the return of a large regional fishing tournament, Arizona officials are expecting a surge in demand for boat decontamination.
Last year, more boaters took advantage of the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s decontamination services than ever before, according to state records. In Arizona, boaters are required to decontaminate their respective watercraft after bringing their boats ashore, to prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species – like quagga mussels – to other bodies of water. This year, even more boaters are expected to use those services for their watercraft.
“It’s been really helpful for us to expand our decontamination services statewide, on Lake Havasu, the Lower Colorado River and in the Metro-Phoenix Area,” said Game and Fish Invasive Species Specialist Kate Steighler. “More people are using it every year, and as word gets out, there’s a growing demand.”
And that demand is expected to surge next month with the arrival of Won Bass Arizona, a fishing tournament that will give its second showing in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 5.
“We’re currently working with the tournament to accommodate as many boaters as possible,” Steighler said. “We plan on using our permanent decontamination station at the park … it should make things quick and easy for boaters.”
Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy expects the event to be a big draw for anglers and sport fishing enthusiasts next month, as local events lead into the region’s boating season.
“We’re fortunate to be able to offer this service at Lake Havasu State Park,” Roddy said. “It definitely makes us a more attractive destination for boaters, and for the fishing tournaments that are drawing in these types of boats.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers water decontamination as a free service by appointment at Lake Havasu State Park. The park’s permanent decontamination station is only one option for boaters, however, and the Game and Fish Department also provides mobile decontamination services to meet boaters’ needs.
For information, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website at www.azgfd.gov.
