An proposal to regulate the use of trail cameras by hunters is under consideration by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
In December, the commission voted to open rulemaking with proposed language that would prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of hunting. That rulemaking went through a public comment period in January.
However, after much additional public feedback, the commission voted at its February 2021 meeting to consider additional rules that would
• Prohibit the use of trail cameras for hunting within ¼ mile of a developed water source.
• Allow the use of trail cameras for hunting between February 1 through June 30 as long as the camera is not placed within ¼ mile of a developed water source.
The new proposed language presented in February does not replace the December proposed rule, but provides the commission with options to consider at the conclusion of both rulemaking processes.
The final rulemaking for both proposals will be heard at the June 11 commission meeting in Payson. At that meeting, the commission can approve either of the two final rules or terminate rulemaking altogether.
Any change to the current trail camera rule will not go into effect prior to Jan. 1.
To view proposed rule amendments, track the progress of rules, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
