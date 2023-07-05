Youth from Lake Havasu City are invited to attend an inaugural educational game night on Monday.
The event is sponsored in part by the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s Overdose Data to Action program with support from the Young Adult Development Association of Havasu. Jesenia Chacon, community health education specialist for the program, says Monday’s game night is the first of its kind to be hosted by her organization.
Local youth ages 10 years old and above can participate in the game night to learn more about substance use prevention. Chacon says that parents are welcomed to join the event, but the games will only be open to participating youth.
The event will be held in Room A at the Mohave County Library’s Lake Havasu City branch from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Available games will include Drug and Alcohol Free Earth Bingo, Substance Abuse and Consequences, Jeopardy-style Safe Medication Practices, and Play It Straight.
“We have board games that teach about negative consequences of substance use and help them think about possible situations and decisions,” Chacon said. “It provides a fun way to learn about substance use prevention where the youth is not being taught in a classroom setting.”
The educational game night does not require pre-registration and is free of charge to those in attendance.
With this being the program’s first game night in Havasu, Chacon says that feedback from the community will provide her organization with insight for future events.
Additionally, various educational trainings are currently offered to community members through Chacon’s program. Classes ranging from Naloxone Training, Opioid and Fentanyl Epidemic, and Inclusivity Training can be scheduled based on interest, Chacon says.
For more information on Monday’s youth game night, contact Jesenia Chacon at 928-453-0732 ext. 3036 or by email at chacoj@mohave.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.