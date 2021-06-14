Hunters will no longer be allowed to use game-trail cameras for “the take or aid in the take of wildlife” as of January 2022.
That was the unanimous decision of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission on Friday, June 11, at its meeting in Payson, said Dr. Todd Geiler of Prescott who is a member of the commission.
“We knew we were tackling a big issue today, and it didn’t let us down,” he said late Friday. “It will be a positive move for our growing state.”
The G&F commission had three options for action:
1 — Do nothing;
2 — Prohibit the use of game-trail cameras for the take or aiding in the take of wildlife; or,
3 — Move trail cams one-quarter mile off water sources and/or establish a season of July 1 through Jan. 31 for their use.
The commission heard comments from the public during the meeting as well as those sent in since December, Geiler said, adding that they ranged from “Yes, a complete ban on cameras, … like to see seasons and to move them off water, and some who didn’t want anything done.”
The 5-0 vote to restrict and prohibit use for take of wildlife extends only to “the take of wildlife,” he said. “It does not affect personal use. This only affects the act of hunting and taking wildlife or aiding in the taking of wildlife.”
Geiler said, “When you get looking at it, the growth of our state, we’re going to hit 8 million people real soon. And the number of people enjoying the landscape and the technology and ease that is available, we needed to look at that growth and proliferation.”
The commission in 2019 had banned the use of transmitting cameras and drones, for example. “We’ve been getting beyond the original intent of hunting.”
He added that the decision was made in accordance with “giving wildlife the chance to escape, under the North American Wildlife Management model and the tenets of fair chase.
“The animal needs the ability to escape the hunter and the technology has increased the identification and tracking of animals,” he said, adding that some hunters or guides use as many as 1,000 trail cameras each season. “They are wholesaling the wildlife.”
The enforcement end of the equation is already occurring, he said, beginning with cases coming to the commission regarding transmittable cameras.
“Our fraternity (of hunting) is pretty thoughtful about rules and regulations,” he said, adding that self-regulation is already occurring.
“I am the very first to hate regulation, but given our finite supply of wildlife, the state’s expanding population and the extended drought, are you willing to idly sit on the sideline?” he posed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.