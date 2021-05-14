A garage was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department. According to a press release sent on Thursday, occupants of a home in the 3500 block of Whitecap Drive found smoke and flames coming from the detached garage around 10:48 a.m. on Wednesday. The first fire crews to arrive found a fully involved fire with high heat and heavy smoke. Four engine companies responded to the fire and gained control of the fire within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Today’s News-Herald
