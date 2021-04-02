Garrison returns to Coldwell Banker

Marelda Garrison is returning to Coldwell Banker Realty. Garrison started her real estate career with McCulloch Realty in Lake Havasu City and she brings 19 years of real estate experience to the office, according to a news release. Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker, she was an agent with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University, and she serves as a volunteer with her church and in various community projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.