Garrison returns to Coldwell Banker

Marelda Garrison is returning to Coldwell Banker Realty. Garrison started her real estate career with McCulloch Realty in Lake Havasu City and she brings 19 years of real estate experience to the office, according to a news release. Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker, she was an agent with Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University, and she serves as a volunteer with her church and in various community projects.
