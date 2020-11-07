Unisource Gas Company is completing a gas main repair and asphalt pavement replacement on Lake Havasu Avenue at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard this week.
The work requires traffic controlled lane restrictions on Lake Havasu Ave. on two separate occasions. The traffic signal will be in 4-way flash operation during the times of construction.
The lane restrictions are scheduled between 6:30 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic controlled lane restrictions will also occur on Tuesday from 4 a.m. through 7 a.m.
Questions can be directed to (928) 680-5463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.