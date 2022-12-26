Clem the alligator

Clem was a malnourished 130-pound alligator when he was captured in Mohave County 17 years ago. Now he weighs about 600 pounds.

 Courtesy of the Phoenix Herpetological Society

An alligator that was severely malnourished when captured in the northern Arizona wilderness 17 years ago is now fat and fussy where he enjoys rock star celebrity status at the Phoenix Herpetological Society. Russ Johnson, Society President, said the gator named “Clem” was about 8-foot, 3-inches long, but weighed only 130-pounds when gathered in the summer of 2005.

“He would never have made one more winter,” Johnson said, noting Clem had insufficient food sources to sustain his life. Charles Simmons received Clem as a gift and transported him to north Mohave County when he relocated from Alabama in 1987 to run a ranch on the Arizona Strip.

