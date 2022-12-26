An alligator that was severely malnourished when captured in the northern Arizona wilderness 17 years ago is now fat and fussy where he enjoys rock star celebrity status at the Phoenix Herpetological Society. Russ Johnson, Society President, said the gator named “Clem” was about 8-foot, 3-inches long, but weighed only 130-pounds when gathered in the summer of 2005.
“He would never have made one more winter,” Johnson said, noting Clem had insufficient food sources to sustain his life. Charles Simmons received Clem as a gift and transported him to north Mohave County when he relocated from Alabama in 1987 to run a ranch on the Arizona Strip.
Clem was just 16-inches long turned loose by Simmons in an area known as Pakoon Springs where he ate what fish and anything else he could catch, plus a coyote, chicken and ostrich diet provided by the rancher. The need to collect Clem from the wild was clear after Simmons sold his ranch to the Bureau of Land Management.
Clem has rebounded and regained natural weight and health during his cranky captivity in Phoenix.
“He’s about 600-pounds today, so he’s done remarkably well. He’s currently a little over 11-feet now,” said Daniel Marchand, on-site curator for the Society. ``He does have a mate in his pen with him these days. We put a girl (Fluffy) in with him a long time ago to see if it would calm him down. It didn’t actually calm him down, but I think he’s happier. He has sired a couple of times and produced some babies for us.”
Johnson said 15 baby gators hatched in September from a clutch of 32 eggs produced by Clem and Fluffy. He said the baby gators have been removed for their protection as Clem would otherwise eat them.
Marchand said Clem is famous mostly for the novelty of being caught in the unlikely environment and climate of Arizona. And he’s loaded with pesky personality.
”He is still by far the angriest alligator we have. He always lets us know he wants to be in charge. He will hiss at us. He will approach us without hesitation, whereas other alligators are a very timid animal and are very much afraid of humans,” Marchand said. “Clem is not afraid of humans and he will push toward you to back you up and try to drive you out of his enclosure.”
Johnson said alligators are very smart with strong memory. He said Clem definitely bears him malice while still recalling his lead role in the 2005 capture.
“His disposition is just totally rotten,” Johnson said. ``He’s the only alligator on the premises that would kill a person.”
Caretakers keep close watch on Clem who may live another 4 decades.
“He’s going to be a monster when he’s all grown up,” Johnson said.
“Typically reptiles grow most of their lives so he can easily put on some more weight and some more length,” Marchand agreed. “With alligators you’re looking at possibly 14 to 16 feet and easily 800-plus pounds. We feel he’s right where he should be right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.