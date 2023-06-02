Gator Watch: Alligator ‘sighting’ uneventful in passing days

No further updates have been made available in the animal sighting at the Bridgewater Channel on Monday evening.
Original reports state a Lake Havasu City Police officer conducting a patrol in the area captured an unidentified animal on camera. The footage of the animal in the water was examined by Arizona Game and Fish Department officials, who were unable to determine the type of animal seen.
After news of the animal surfaced online, community residents took to social media to share their thoughts. Between notions about the animal being an alligator to a beaver, neither officials nor residents have made contact with the animal since its original sighting.
The initial report came the night following Memorial Day weekend, which saw residents and visitors crowding into the Channel.
Although no updates have been provided, law enforcement officers have said they will continue to monitor the situation.
