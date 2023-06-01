An animal seen in the Bridgewater Channel earlier this week remains unidentified. And although rumors continue to circulate that the animal may be either a beaver or alligator, no further sightings have been reported.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, the department has received no additional reports, nor have there been any possible sightings of the animal as of Thursday afternoon.
The unidentified animal was first seen at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, by a Lake Havasu City Police officer on patrol in the Bridgewater Channel. The officer captured the creature on video from a distance, presenting a dark shape on the water’s surface. Arizona Game and Fish Department officials viewed the footage earlier this week, but were unable to positively identify the animal.
Game and Fish officials said earlier this week that the creature may more likely be a beaver, having traveled downstream into Havasu via the Colorado River. But law enforcement officials have yet to rule out the possibility of an alligator in Lake Havasu City’s waterways.
According to statements by police earlier this week, local law enforcement officers will continue to watch for - And identify - the animal if it should reappear.
