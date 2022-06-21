The Hualapai Aquifer, which supplies much of the Kingman area’s water, could run dry within the next century.
Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh updated the county on a 2022 study by the U.S. Geological Survey this week, and presented county supervisors with a dire scenario.
The Hualapai Basin extends about 1,200 square miles beneath Central Mohave County, which includes three sub-basins in the Kingman area.
Kingman’s diminishing water supply
A study in 2013 initially showed that water levels at one specific water well in the Hualapai Basin, identified as H13, had diminished from a peak of about 2,780 feet above mean sea level in 1980 to 2,760 feet by 1995 - and then plummeted sharply to about 2,700 feet by 2012. Now, the rest of the rest of the sub-basin may appear to have followed suit.
The study also indicated that the Hualapai basin itself was losing more than 5,600 acre-feet of water than it could naturally recharge within a given year - even before agricultural interests took root in the Hualapai basin area. Now, Walsh says those agricultural interests have increased the sub-basin’s water definit to about 30,900 acre-feet per year
In 2017, Mohave County officials partnered with the city of Kingman, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Arizona Water Science Center and the U.S. Department of the Interior to create a groundwater flow model for the basin. The results of that study were ultimately expected to inform future decisions as to the city’s water supply.
As of 2019, that study showed that water levels in the Hualapai groundwater basin were falling by as much as 9.7 feet per year. And if the basin’s water level falls below 1,200 feet above the mean sea level, it will become virtually unusable.
Newton’s apple
When an apple fell from a tree and landed on Isaac Newton’s head, he famously developed his theory of gravity. Now, water levels are following - and agriculture may again be the catalyst.
According to Walsh, there are 77,743 acres of farmland in the Hualapai sub-basin area, about 8,400 acres of which are cultivated. Those acres collectively yield a demand of 26,901 acre-feet of water per year - amounting to more than 8.7 billion gallons of water. Almost 60% of that water is used by agricultural interests in the Kingman sub-basin.
According to Walsh, these are conservative estimates.
Projections by Mohave County officials indicate that at current trends, with no further growth within the city of Kingman, the aquifer may sustain the community’s water needs for another 143 years before water levels fall below 1,200 feet above mean sea level.
But if Kingman’s demand for water grows by 2.5% within the next 30 years, while agricultural interests remain the same, groundwater levels will only sustain the community for another 100 years.
If all of the Hualapai Basin’s agricultural acreage were developed at once, within the next two decades, Walsh said this week that groundwater from the basin would last only another 50 years.
What’s being done
The city of Kingman is now developing an injection well for the basin, which began development in 2019. The injection well would use reclaimed water from Kingman’s Hilltop Waste Water Treatment Plant to replenish the Hualapai sub-basin.
According to a 2019 report from the Kingman Daily Miner, the project could potentially replenish the Kingman area aquifer by about 1.6 million gallons per day, representing about 22% of Kingman’s municipal water demand.
County officials have in recent years sought assistance from the Arizona Department of Water Resources to designate the Hualapai Valley as an Irrigation Non-Expansion area, which would prevent the basin from being further drained by agricultural businesses.
But until now, those efforts bore little fruit. State water guidelines indicate that such a designation may only be given based on existing water levels, rather than predicted future measurements.
“There’s a pretty substantial impact, not just to city wells but to all wells as the water level continues to go lower and lower,” Walsh said. “Any of the wells in that basin are going to start feeling those impacts, whether that be in the city, or agricultural, or ranching. It’s definitely going to have a serious impact on the area.”
