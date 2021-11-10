A Georgia man wanted on child sex charges was arrested during a Monday traffic stop in Needles.
Jack Holley, 80, of Villa Rica, was driving westbound in the area of Needles when he was stopped by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the sheriff’s office, Holley was found to have a warrant for his arrest on charges of lewd acts with a minor and aggravated sexual assault in Douglas County, Georgia.
Holley was taken into custody at the scene, and deputies say a loaded handgun was found within his vehicle after his arrest.
As of Wednesday, Holley remained in custody without bond at San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail.
