Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a McCulloch Boulevard bar last month after receiving reports of disorderly conduct.
On Oct. 9, police say Georgia resident Michael P. Singh, 36, of Lithonia, was asked to leave the bar by security officials. When officers arrived, Singh was allegedly shouting at other patrons in the business. Police say Singh ignored officers when asked to exit the building, and pulled away when one of the officers attempted to escort him outside.
Singh was detained in handcuffs, at which time he shouted that he would “come back and spray this place up,” the police report said. Police say Singh appeared to be highly intoxicated at the scene. Singh allegedly told officers he had marijuana in his possession, and attempted to resist officers as he was escorted to a waiting police cruiser.
According to the police report, Singh was forced into the vehicle and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. When they arrived, police say Singh continued to resist officers as he was escorted to a holding cell. During a search, officers allegedly found a vape pen containing suspected THC in Sing’s pocket.
Singh was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
