Weather experts expect to see a slightly wetter than average monsoon season across the Southwest this year, which could provide some much needed rainfall for the drought-stricken region. But the monsoons and their signature thunderstorms can be difficult to accurately predict – especially at a local level.
The National Weather Service Washington D.C. Office’s Climate Prediction Center is projecting a “slightly enhanced probability of above normal precipitation” during the summer months. Although the official monsoon season in Arizona runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, usually thunderstorms don’t start showing up until about July.
The prediction of an average monsoon season comes on the heels of two straight years with significantly below normal summer rains throughout the region – including one of the driest monsoon seasons on record in 2020 throughout Arizona and Nevada. Lake Havasu City didn’t get any measureable rainfall last summer, and rain totals from July through September were just 40 percent of the local average in 2019.
“One of the biggest benefits to the monsoons is, of course, the much needed rainfall,” said Chris Outler, and meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office. “This year is going to be an excellent example of that because it has been so dry through the winter and spring months. So really, any moisture that we can get is really welcome.”
Lake Havasu City gets about 20 percent of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season, but the summer rains are even more vital to much of the rest of the state. Outler said some areas in Central and Southern Arizona in particular receive more than half of their annual rains from the monsoons.
Outler said Havasu averages 1 inch of rain during the monsoon season from July through September. He said generally that all comes during a handful of thunderstorms throughout the season.
“In general, what the outlook calling for slightly above normal precipitation would insinuate is that somewhere around, or a little bit above, an inch of rain is more probable than less than an inch of rain this summer,” he said. “So maybe another thunderstorm episode or two from what would normally be the case.”
But Outler said any monsoon-related predictions should be taken with a grain of salt due to the unpredictable nature of the storms. Lake Havasu City, for example, could see half an inch of rain even if the greater Southwest region receives average rainfall overall – or vice versa.
“It is so hard to tell because with the monsoon the thunderstorms are fairly small-scale,” Outler said. “So one area could be getting a downpour and the other could get missed. So it is always hard to tell. But on the whole, in general, we are expecting Arizona to hopefully be a little bit more active than it has been the past couple years.”
Outler said the Climate Prediction Center in D.C. takes into account many different factors in predicting the monsoon season for the Southwest. He said one of the main factors is El Nino or La Nina conditions on the Pacific Ocean, but those are expected to be fairly neutral by this summer. He said the center also have several climate prediction models to simulate how the weather will play out to aid their predictions.
“I think one of the biggest factors that the Climate Prediction Center has been looking at is that it has been so dry throughout the entire West and even across most of Mexico throughout the entire spring that the soil moisture is really, really low,” Outler said. “That tends to result in a really rapid temperature climb as we go through the spring and the summer months. That is actually more conducive to get that monsoon circulation going.”
Dangers of monsoons
While the precipitation that the monsoons bring are a vital part of the desert ecosystem, volatile weather patterns also bring with them some elevated risks. The lightning associated with thunderstorms has ignited more than 2,300 wildfires throughout the Southwest annually since 2001, according to the University of Arizona.
Outler said there have also been a handful of fatal cases of lightning striking a person in Arizona over the last decade. He said lightning can travel ahead of the actual rain – which can sometimes catch people by surprise.
While lightning is as dangerous in Havasu as anywhere else in the state, the most pressing danger from monsoon thunderstorms locally involve the lake itself. Outler said strong winds from distant storms can strike quickly, and cause issues for boaters on any lake.
Outler suggested boaters take a look at the forecast before heading out on the lake, and have a plan in case conditions change.
“If you plan to be on the water for a few hours be prepared to take shelter and make a quick exit off the water if it looks like those storms are approaching,” he said. “Even if it looks like the storms are still fairly far away, you may want to start making your way towards shore. Those winds can strike well ahead of the thunderstorms – sometimes an hour before the actual rain and lightning. So sometimes that catches people by surprise because they thought they had more time to get to safety than they did.”
