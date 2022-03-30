Chefs from restaurants throughout Lake Havasu City will again square off in Havasu’s Top Chef competition, scheduled for tonight at Lake Havsu Golf Club The chefs must think on their toes as they are asked to prepare award-winning meals using mystery ingredients in front of a watchful crowd. The event is a fundraiser for the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $95 at the door. For information, call 928-577-7873.
The Views at
Lake Havasu
Chef: Jacob Moose Rios
Sous chef: Adrian Christian Lopez
Chef Moose has been cooking for six years and started as a sous chef at The Views where he creates one-of-a-kind specials for residents and guests.
Chef Adrian has been cooking and catering in Lake Havasu City for seven years and this is his second time in Top Chef.
The Chair
Chef: Bill Fitzgerald
Sous chef: Jole Contreras
Bill Fitzgerald moved to Lake Havasu City from Vail, Colorado, with his wife and newborn daughter. He loves being outdoors and spending time with his family. He leads the kitchen at The Chair. He started working in the kitchen at the age of 14 in Northern California. He got his break when he moved to Napa, Calif., and started cooking at Bouchon, a Thomas Keller restaurant. From there he worked at Martini House and Auberge du Soleil, where he found his love for desserts and pastries. After a decade of mastering his skills, he moved to Las Vegas and worked at Vox Wine Lounge as executive pastry chef, then to Vail, Colo., working at Restaurant Avondale building elaborate wedding cooks. He started as pastry chef at Larkspur Restaurant, which hosted the world-renowned James Beard Dinner.
Sweet Breeze Crepes, Coffee, Catering and More
Chef: Rhonda Anderson
Sous Chef: Janet Rodgers
Niko’s Grill and Pub
Chef: Amy Redick
Sous Chef: Jonathan Hosler
Cooking since she was 10 years old, Chef AJ is no stranger to the river. She is a Parker High graduate and holds a degree in culinary and hospitality management from Mohave Community College. She also teaches a culinary class for WAVE in Lake Havasu City. Her past experience includes meat cutting, catering, weddings, special events and food preparation. She recently won the Golden Ladle from the Chowderfest event held earlier this month.
Montana Steak House
Chef: Angelina Frelich
Sous Chef: Chris Frelich
Angelina Frelich, 38, graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, Montana, in 2002. She continued her education under Chef Les Simon at Flathead Valley Community College, earning her professional chef certification and an associate’s degree in hospitality management. Along with her husband, Chris, she ran kitchens in Montana before moving to Lake Havasu City to oepn Montana Steak House.
Havasu Regional Medical Center
Chef: Trula Hepner
Sous Chef: Hayley Hill
College Street Brewhouse
Chef: Gary Chacon
Sous chef: Tiffiny Taylor
Gary Chacon has been at College Street Brewhouse for 10 years. He is from Colorado and known for his green chile. In his spare time he enjoys spending times with his dogs and his wife, Dena.
Boathouse Grill
Chef: David Hankins
Sous Chef: Christopher Ramirez
David Hankins opened the Boathouse as lead cook for breakfast, then over time was promoted to sous chef, then executive chef. Prior to Boathouse Grill, Hankins had more than 15 years in the industry.
Sous chef Christopher Ramirez has cooked in unique places like Costa Rica and is originally from Southern California. He has been at Boathouse Grill for over a year.
Angelina’s Italian Kitchen
Chef: James Berky
Sous Chef: Alex Sanchez
James Berky has been with Angelina’s Italian Kitchen for over a year. He grew up in Havasu but started his career in Las Vegas. He says he’s now able to perfect his passion for cooking that started in Havasu by cooking with his mother as a child.
Sous Chef Alex Sanchez has been with Angelina’s for 15 years and previously earned first place in the Top Chef competition.
