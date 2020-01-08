If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to learn something new, consider taking a continuing education class at Lake Havasu City’s institutions of higher education. Both ASU Havasu and Mohave Community College are offering classes now through March.
ASU Havasu
The university’s line up of three Senior College courses are taught by campus professors and cost $20 each. Sign up at ASU’s administration office or call 928-854-9705.
Safe Social Media & Online Practices
Meets Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at ASU’s Learning Resource Center, 8-9:15 a.m.
Led by Cristen Mann, this lecture series is for those who want to safely search for information on the Internet. Review fundamentals of setting up a secure account, the different purposes for social media and understanding online etiquette. Participants will learn common Facebook skills and can set up or edit their current account. The class will also review safe online practices and precautions for users.
Genetics and Human Ancestry: An Introduction
Meets Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at ASU’s Santiago 109, 8-9:15 a.m.
Genetic genealogy services have exploded in popularity on the consumer market. How do these services trace genetic ancestry and how accurate are the results? This course will cover ancestry genetics basics. Daryn Stover will lead students through topics such as “Human Population Genetics,” “Tracing Major Migrations,” and “Ancestral Influences on Modern Populations.”
Spring Field School
Meets at various Havasu sites on March 3, 10 and 17, 8-9:15 a.m.
Kerrie Anne Loyd will lead the exploration of three locations, including the Contact Point trail, Castle Rock Bay and the Havasu Wildlife Refuge. Learn about the natural history of the Lower Colorado River Valley. The group will look for birds, photograph wildflowers and discuss the ecology of some favorite natural areas. There will be some light walking on uneven terrain.
Mohave Community College
Whether you want to write the great American novel, create an artistic masterpiece or learn tips and tricks for your electronic devices, MCC may have a class that adds to your personal enrichment. The non-credit courses are interest-based and meant more for enjoyment than a grade.
To sign up, visit ce.mohave.edu. MCC’s Vanessa Espinoza said there is a 20% senior discount; the age limit is 60 and up. Military, active and retired are also eligible to receive a 20% discount.
Beginners Tai Chi for Wellness
Jan. 13-Feb. 26, Mon., Wed., 7- 8 p.m. $60.
Tai Chi - Simpliﬁed Sun Style 73 Forms
Jan. 14-Feb. 25, Tue., Thu. 7:45-8:45 a.m. $50. The class is also offered Feb. 27 -April 7.
Tai Chi -Simpliﬁed Sun Style 73 Forms
Jan. 15-Feb. 26, 5:45-6:45 p.m. $35.
Basic Drawing
Jan. 21-Feb. 25, 1-3:50 p.m. $90 plus $15 for supplies.
Beginning Lapidary
Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $90
Beginning Watercolor
Jan. 22- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. -12:50 p.m. $120 plus $13 for supplies.
Write Your Own Book, Get it Published
Jan. 22- Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $65
Apple iPhone Basics
Jan. 29, 8:30-11 a.m. or Feb. 26. $20
Computer Basics for Beginners
Feb. 5, 8:30-11 a.m. $20
Apple Computer Basics
Feb. 19, 8:30-11 a.m. $20
Computer Basics for Beginners
March 4, 8:30-11 a.m. $20
