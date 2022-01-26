A stampede is headed toward SARA Park.
Before the first month of 2022 comes to an end, there is still one last big weekend event for Lake Havasu City residents to take the whole family to.
This Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 19th annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo and Delbert Days will be in full swing at the rodeo grounds in SARA Park. This event marks the kick off of the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo 2022 season.
One of the organizers with Friends of the Fair Rodeo Mark Cowper says that all the staple rodeo events are happening including steer wrestling, saddle bronc calf roping and of course bull riding.
“It’s a regular full blown rodeo,” Cowper said.
Cowper says that all the rodeo events are already filled up with contestants from not just all over the state but the southwest. Along with being the first rodeo event of the season, Cowper says it is also one of the cowboys’ favorite spots on the tour.
“Everyone loves our grounds,” Cowper said. “The cowboys vote us grounds of the year almost every year.”
On top of the rodeo events there will also be some new things to look forward to at this year’s rodeo including a halftime clown act featuring Rodeo Clown Bob Weir and performance from the Sassy Girls Drill Team.
On Saturday after the rodeo closes, a free concert from the Whiskey River band will happen from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cowboying isn’t the only thing happening this weekend at the rodeo, Dilbert Days is also taking place and Cowper says there are over 30 free activities for children including mechanical bulls, a petting zoo and the crowd favorite…King of the Hill.
Along with the kid activities being free, children 15 and under get into the event for free.
“Parents don’t get nickeled and dimed here,” Cowper said.
Along with those free activities children can also sign up to ride sheep or calves before the rodeo events start each day. Sign up is at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday on the blacktop and the cost is $10.
For the first time tickets for the rodeo can be purchased online at havasurodeo.com. Tickets cost $15.
Before the official start of the rodeo on Saturday the public is invited to come on Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch barrel racing under the lights.
