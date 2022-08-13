One major anxiety college students tend to experience when moving into their dorm for the first time revolves around their new roommates.
Will it be weird? Will we get along? What if we don’t like the same stuff? Depending on the situation a roommate can make or break a school year.
Thankfully the ASU Havasu students in room 111 won’t have to deal with that anxiety.
New roommates Jake Littman a junior communications major, Lamar Fennell a freshman environmental science major and Adanish Raj Babu Nedumanayil, a freshman kinesiology major say they have been talking weeks prior to moving into The Views on Aug. 13.
Even though Saturday was the first time the trio had met in person they were already talking and making plans like they had lived together for years.
“Luckily we get along really well,” Littman said. “It’s all cohesive so far.”
The three students are some of the first ASU students to live in The Views, a 55 and older living community that entered into a partnership with the college to rent rooms on the lower levels to students.
Littman and Fennell both say the extra space and dedicated kitchen area is what attracted them to choose the rooms at the View over the other ASU dorms.
“I wouldn’t be able to live without a kitchen and a fridge and all the nice amenities compared to the other (dorms),” Littman said.
Looking ahead to the coming year, the three students say they are excited to go out and experience what Lake Havasu City has to offer.
“Whether it’s the lake and fishing or boating or going out during the cooler months for off roading,” Littman said.
Both Littman and Fennell say they are also planning on helping Nedumanayil work to cross off items on his American bucket list.
