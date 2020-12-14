The largest vacant single retail building in Lake Havasu City has a prospective new tenant.
UTV manufacturer Speed UTV has its eye on the old Hastings building on North Lake Havasu Avenue as the location for a showroom and storefront called Speed Unlimited, and is currently working to zone the property from its current Commercial-1 zoning to a C-1/Planned Development that will allow for light vehicle sales and repair. The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request on Wednesday, and send their recommendation on to the City Council who will ultimately approve or deny the request.
Hastings is currently the largest vacant single retail building in Havasu with 25,000 square feet of retail space. The building has been vacant since the store closed in 2016.
Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray said the PED has been working with Speed UTV for the last few months on site selection issues, and assisting them in the rezoning process.
“PED is excited for the building owners and the community at large to have a great company showcasing innovation and technology in a high profile location,” Gray said.
Speed UTV founder Robby Gordon is a professional auto racer who is in the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame and has a long history that includes winning races in every motorsport discipline. Gordon said his first racing victory was in Las Vegas-Reno, quickly followed by a win in the Parker 425 in 1986 or 1987.
“From there I established my career through motorsports driving for some of the best teams in the industry,” Gordon said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win races in every form of motorsport. I have won four 24 Hours of Daytona endurance races to IndyCar races and NASCAR races.”
Gordon’s racing career includes four Baja 500 victories, 19 Stadium Super Truck wins, three NASCAR Monster Cup victories, and three top five finishes in the Indianapolis 500. Through it all he continued to be a regular at off road racing events, and continues to compete in off road races including the UTV World Championships debut in Havasu this fall – where he both competed and served as the navigator for his son Max Gordon, 12, who lives in Lake Havasu City.
“Now I’m just having fun,” Gordon said. “Playing with UTVs and enjoying life in the desert.”
Although Speed UTV is a relatively new manufacturer, Gordon has been involved in developing off road vehicles for about 18 years. He said he helped develop the Polaris Rzr and, after the non-compete expired, helped designed Arctic Cat/Textron’s Wildcat XX, with that contract ending in August 2020.
“Now I’m free to do whatever I want, so we started our own car company, basically,” Gordon said. “I’ve been doing it a long time – since the inception of the UTV industry. I was involved in the first sports side by side that was ever done. Now we have our own brand. It has been a good 18-year ride and now we are ready to produce a complete vehicle.”
Gordon said he currently has agreements with 64 dealerships to sell Speed UTV products. If the planned development request is approved, Lake Havasu City would be the third manufacturer-owned storefront for Speed UTV in addition to a location in Anaheim, California and another in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
“In my mind, Lake Havasu is one of the best UTV outdoor recreation areas that I have ever been in,” Gordon said. “Between Havasu, Bullhead, Flagstaff all the way down to Parker, Bouse, and Blythe, the trails and the people out there are just great. We really, really enjoy it. I’ve been racing the Parker 425, I think I’ve won it five or six times overall, so I love that desert. My kid Max (Gordon) lives in Havasu as well, so I have strong ties to Havasu.”
Speed Unlimited
Gordon said Speed Unlimited will include a large showroom which may include some of his former race cars on display. The business will sell all types of UTVs, along with lots of other off road products and accessories.
“It will be a more family oriented store with everything from remote control cars, to UTVs to accessories like lights, tires, wheels and all the other accessories for performance,” Gordon said.
Gordon compared the facility to existing locations like Coin Powersports in El Centro and Banning California, or Bert’s Mega Mall in Covina, California.
“It is a mall of UTVs basically,” he said.
The store is expected to be open six or seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.
Gordon said the noise level at Speed Unlimited should be minimal. He said Speed UTVs include mufflers and catalytic converters to meet California EPA standards and are therefore more quiet than a production Corvette. Additionally, the facility will install bolt-on accessories.
More extensive repairs or customization work will be sent to existing Havasu business Morgan Motorsports over on College Street.
If the planned development is approved by City Council, Gordon said his goal would be to open the storefront with limited inventory as early as February.
“That is probably a lofty goal, because it needs some upgrading on the interior,” Gordon said. “But really it is just a big showroom. It needs some nice new counters, it needs a new floor, it needs some paint – it just needs to be cleaned up. But it has good power and it has everything we need. It has been a book store and it will stay as a retail store. We will operate during business hours and we will be open six or seven days a week.”
Rezoning
In order to operate in the former Hastings building, Speed Unlimited is requesting a zoning change from C1 to a C1/Planned Development that allows light vehicle sales, service, and repair.
Although those uses are permitted in Commercial 2 zoning, Gray said using a planned development allows the intended use without opening up all of the other uses in the broader C2 zoning designation.
Gray said there weren’t many concerns about the proposal brought up by neighbor’s during the citizens meeting on Dec. 2, and many were happy that the building would be put back to use.
“Neighborhood residents in the area shared concern about the loss of regular maintenance and the decline of the facility and were genuinely relieved that the facility would not further decline,“ Gray said.
Projected investment, jobs and sales
In order to get Speed Unlimited up and running in Lake Havasu City, the company is projecting an initial investment of $250,000 to spruce up the old Hastings building for its purposes.
Gordon said those improvements will involve a “light facelift” with a fresh coat of paint to go along with cleaning up the inside and outside of the building. Gordon said he also plans to install a glass roll up door that will enable the business to get vehicles inside and a wrought iron fence around the perimeter of the property that can be locked with a sliding gate overnight to secure the inventory.
Gordon said the fence shouldn’t block any of their potential neighbors’ views of the lake.
In his letter to Lake Havasu City requesting the rezone, Gordon wrote that the location is expected to have 10 full time employees with an annual payroll between $400,000 and $600,000.
The company also projects selling 300 UTVs in its first year totaling about $10.5 million, rising to 600 sales in year two while bringing in $21 million.
“At a time when the City is searching for additional revenue, this would certainly be a definite plus for our community,” Gray noted. “We believe Robby Gordon and the Speed UTV project is a great fit for the location and adds great value to our community.”
BigBob, you know the CAVE people will be against it. Citizens Against Virtually Everything. I think they got started in Needles.
Sounds good, but I'm sure someone is going to have some stupid reason to be against it.
