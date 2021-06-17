Ghost might be the sweetest surgery patient Lake Havasu City has ever seen — despite the extreme abuse he’s suffered.
On June 8, a young Husky was brought to Western Arizona Humane Society by a volunteer at the La Paz County Animal Shelter after she found him in a kennel with severe injuries. WAHS staff carried him inside for immediate assessment and treatment, and what they found was horrific.
In all her years of taking in injured, lost, abused and malnourished animals, Ghost’s case is the worst WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore has ever seen. She and her staff believe he was tied to the back of a vehicle and dragged, then left on the side of the road to die near Quartzsite.
During that first assessment, according to WAHS Medical Director and Lead Veterinarian Rayeann Solano, she found he had dead tissue on all four paws, and all of his wounds were severely infected. Removing that necrotic flesh revealed the full extent of the injuries.
“His front paws are completely grinded down to the second knuckle, so he has no nails, and all of his bones are exposed on his front paws,” Solano said. “On the back legs, he has bone exposure on both limbs and his tendons are also exposed, so he has a lot of soft tissue injury — most fitting with what is considered a degloving injury, and it’s just from being dragged by something. Then, he had a softball-sized abrasive road rash injury on his flank.”
The tips of Ghost’s front paws basically look like they were sawed straight off, Solano explained, and his back feet have more dragging injuries that ripped all of the soft tissue from his pads.
“Usually we can watch surgeries, and they really don’t upset us,” Gillmore said. We’ve seen a lot.”
But she couldn’t stand the sight of Ghost’s state and had to walk out.
“Imagine the soles of your feet being cut off,” she said. “That’s what’s happened to that dog. I just hope we catch the bastards, and you can quote me on that.”
Ghost smelled of rotting tissue initially, Solano said, but he smells much better today as he heals from surgery and his infection clears.
“He has sutures in some areas to help encourage tissue acquisition, to bring that tissue together, and they’re all granulating really well,” Solano said. “It’s a healing type of tissue that occurs after an injury. His wounds are doing exactly what they should be doing. I’m hoping for a pretty decent recovery with him.”
Unfortunately, his nails and pads won’t grow back, so he’ll most likely need to wear shoes for the rest of his life.
“Right now, after we’ve debrided the wounds, it’s all just fresh tissue,” she said. “There’s no callus to his pads anymore, so that’s the most painful part that he’s going through right now. Everything is just really raw and tender.”
She changes Ghost’s bandages every three to four days, and she’ll do so for the next several weeks. Solano estimates his full recovery to be two to three months out, if everything continues to heal nicely.
“Unfortunately we don’t do skin grafts here, so we have to wait for whatever tissue is present to kind of build a little bed and cover that tissue, so that’s what takes so much time,” she said. If the tissue does not grow over the exposed bone on his front paws, a skin graft may be necessary, but it’s too early to tell.
Ghost still has a long road ahead of him, and it’s one that comes with a price tag for the shelter and a lot of time. Every time his bandages are changed, he has to be sedated.
“That can be pretty timely,” Solano said. “It takes about an hour to do that, so the sedation alone can get kind of pricey. But he’s still in the early stages of healing, so it’s too sensitive and painful for us to try to do it without.”
But even without the anesthesia, WAHS Manager Steven Jenkins said Ghost is a “remarkably good patient.” Despite his pain, he looked up at them with love, wasn’t lashing out and was “just grateful for help.”
Now, Ghost is pampered and loved on as he hangs out with Jenkins and Gillmore in the executive office of the shelter. There’s already a long list of people that want to adopt him, but Jenkins said Ghost will likely be transitioned into a home environment with a foster parent as he continues recovering, and Jenkins suspects they’ll fall in love with Ghost and keep him.
“He was in extreme pain, and he’s already happy and very tolerant,” Solano said. “He’s already spoiled around here… and he’s very young. He’s about a year old, so that’s why we didn’t want to give up on him. He came with very extensive injuries, but we’re trying our best to be diligent and keep him comfortable and get those fixed.”
Donations can be made by visiting westernarizonahumane.org/donate. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Quartzsite Police Department at 928-927-4644. As of Wednesday afternoon, QPD administrative staff said no solid leads have been found.
