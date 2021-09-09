Emergency sirens sounded in the distance as a cloud of smoke and debris loomed across the Hudson River. The boats began to arrive by mid-afternoon, ferrying those trapped in Lower Manhattan to the shore of Hoboken, New Jersey.
The passengers moved slowly onto the shore, visibly shaken. If their eyes held any vibrant spark in the hours after dawn, it was there no longer. The image that remains fixed in Troy Stirling’s memory twenty years later.
The people shuffled forward, many wearing the dull gray shroud of ash and dust that still hovered over the city in the distance. They looked like ghosts, Stirling said.
Stirling served as an officer in the Lake Havasu City Police Department for three years prior to the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Now a captain with the department, he remembers visiting Manhattan during the week that changed American history.
“It was my first time in New York,” Stirling said this week. “My wife at the time, and our 1-year-old child went to visit my wife’s family … On Monday, Sept. 10, we toured upper Manhattan, and took in a Broadway show. The plan was on Tuesday morning - my birthday - we would be at the World Trade Center at 9 a.m.”’
Stirling would have been at Ground Zero, at the heart of the tragedy that consumed New York City and the nation for years to come, when the first airliner struck the World Trade Center’s northern tower at 8:45 a.m., Eastern time. But after the first day of their visit to New York, Stirling and his family slept in while staying with his wife’s family in Hoboken.
Little more than four miles away, what remained of the Twin Towers dominated the Manhattan skyline when they awoke.
“It was already on the news when we woke up,” Stirling said. “We could walk outside and see the towers, and the smoke building up across the river. We didn’t know what was going on … then we saw the second plane, and it dawned on us that this was a terrorist attack. Outside, the people we were with … everyone was in complete shock. And we watched as the second tower fell.”
The world watched as emergency first responders took action immediately following the attacks. And when the towers fell, rescue and recovery crews would spend the following weeks searching for survivors. The estimated death toll rose higher with each passing day, until almost 3,000 of the building’s occupants and first responders were numbered among the dead.
“It was difficult to get through on the phone lines after,” Stirling remembered. Our family knew we were supposed to be at the Twin Towers that morning, and it was a while before we were able to tell them we were okay.”
You can’t go home again
Stirling says it was a humbling experience for him. Airports throughout the country were closed and almost all aircraft were grounded until further notice. When Stirling and his family were finally able to return to Arizona, he returned to a city much the same as he’d left it - but immeasurably changed.
“The event affected everyone,” Stirling said. “We were more vigilant, keeping our eyes out. If something popped up as suspicious, we really went to lengths to investigate it. That lasted for a couple of years.”
According to Stirling, the largest result of the 9/11 terror attacks within the Lake Havasu City Police Department was a renewed effort to share information among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“Members of the department began to provide more intelligence to law enforcement agencies, and there was greater education. We remained more informed, and it was a reminder to keep our eyes open. And it’s something we’re still doing to this day.”
Stirling has visited Manhattan several times in the years following the event. He says visits to the 9/11 Memorial have been especially sombering.
“It’s emotional, seeing people’s reactions,” Stirling said. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s really hit me over the years, and it’s such an emotional piece of our history. The heroism of first responders who took measures to keep people safe … it amazes me. And it’s a sad thing, the lives that were lost. As a country, it’s so emotional for us.”
Lasting impact
The memory of the victims of 9/11, and the horror of the events that transpired, revisits communities throughout the United States each year. For those who witnessed those events in the months that followed Sept. 11, there are images and emotions that can never be forgotten.
It’s a memory that haunts America’s collective consciousness, even as the nation continues to grieve. The ghost of Manhattan, the spectre of a generation’s lost innocence - and a resolve by law enforcement agencies nationwide, that no such event will ever happen again.
Lake Havasu City Chief of Police Dan Doyle was a night shift lieutenant in the department’s patrol division when the attacks took place. He had just come home from his shift early that morning when he received a phone call.
The caller told him to turn on his television.
“My initial reaction was that it couldn’t be real,” Doyle said this week. “Then, I felt shock and anger. Anger at the loss of American lives … and that has not changed. My perspective hasn’t changed since then. We must protect our citizens and our country, and not allow attacks on either to go unanswered.”
Doyle says that threat assessments took place throughout Arizona immediately following the attacks in Manhattan and Washington, D.C.
“We began conducting more in-depth threat assessments, and planning for major events, as well as the potential targeting of infrastructure,” Doyle said. “We continue to conduct those threat assessments for all major events.”
According to Sterling, the sacrifice of fellow police officers, more than 2,400 miles away, will not be forgotten in Havasu or throughout the U.S.
“We will always remember and honor the sacrifice by emergency personnel that day, by working to protect and ensure the safety of our communities,” Doyle said.
Necessary precaution
There are few Lake Havasu City residents, if any, that have served the public for longer than Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
Johnson was among members of the county’s governing board to respond to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. But when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the World Trade Center’s northern tower at 8:45 a.m., a terrorist attack wasn’t his first suspicion.
“I received a call that morning, telling me to turn on the TV,” Johnson said. “My first reaction was trying to figure out how a plane could just fly into the World Trade Center. At first, I wasn’t thinking it was a terrorist attack … I was actually thinking that maybe air traffic control had been hacked.”
United Airlines Flight 175 collided with the World Trade Center’s southern tower about fifteen minutes after the initial strike. At 9:37 a.m, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. It was then that Johnson knew that it was no accident.
“People were upset and mad that our homeland had been attacked,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there were any real fears of an attack that could happen in Mohave County … but there were talks of the possibility that Hoover Dam could be a target, and that could potentially affect us.”
Prior to the events of 9/11, Johnson says the county performed emergency drills relating to situations in which the Hoover Dam may be attacked. If such an attack were to take place, Colorado River communities such as Bullhead City, Laughlin and Lake Havasu City would be placed in immediate jeopardy. It was only one of multiple hypothetical scenarios the county has trained for over the decades - but however far-fetched some scenarios may have seemed, Johnson says some of them have come to fruition.
“After 9/11, I think we all woke up to the vulnerabilities of the United States putting personal liberties ahead of safety and security,” Johnson said. “A lot of changes were put into place after 9/11 through the Patriot Act, and the creation of the TSA. Did any of that make us safer? I don’t really know.”
Remembrance
Lake Havasu City will remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks at the city’s annual 9/11 Rededication Ceremony this weekend. The event will begin at London Bridge Beach Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating, and to wear sunscreen or headwear. Parking for the event will be limited, and guests should arrive early.
