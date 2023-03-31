John_Gillette_by_Gage_Skidmore.jpg

PHOENIX — Rep. John Gillette’s bill that would require all educational material used in each district and charter school to be posted online was held after Senators debated on logistics and concerns raised during the hearing on Wednesday.

House Bill 2533 states that curriculums, lesson plans and supplemental materials with sources must be posted for free online. Supporters of the bill say that it will provide transparency to parents and taxpayers while opponents claim the requirements are vague and would ultimately put the burden on teachers.

