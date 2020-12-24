Lake Havasu City resident and Republican leader LaJuana Gillette was reappointed to the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Committee on Monday, after a controversial first term.
Gillette was the subject of complaints by Mohave County progressive organizations since last July, with social media posts that county Democrats have referred to as “racist and xenophobic.” Despite those complaints, however, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould expressed satisfaction earlier this month in Gillette’s performance of her duties since she joined the planning committee in 2019.
Members of the county’s planning board each serve two-year terms. Gillette’s second term is expected to end in 2023.
Who cares? It is beyond me why this newspaper continues to write about this woman. Move on.
