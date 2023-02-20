PHOENIX – State Rep. John Gillette’s (R-Kingman) bill that would require school districts and charter schools to post educational and supplemental materials and vendors on the school district’s website was met with opposition and concerns in the House Education Committee.
The bill passed on party lines on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Gillette said that House Bill 2533 provides transparency into what Arizona children are learning in public school districts and charter schools, and discloses where the materials come from. While some school districts already post materials online, the bill would make the requirement statewide.
However, opponents said the bill would cause a burden on teachers that are already stretched thin, and that the requirements seem redundant. Arizona law already requires districts to have programs or materials approved by the elected school board. School board-approved literature is required by state law to be on display for 60 days. Parents have access to materials adopted by a school’s board but may have to go to the school to obtain the material.
Based on the language, schools would need to post “each educational course of study offered; a list of all learning materials being used (including the source of any supplemental educational materials); and each lesson plan being used or implemented” as an electronic copy free of charge.
Gillette has previously clarified with River City Newspapers that a lesson plan would not include an educator’s daily lesson plan – just the basics of materials that the district provides for teachers and what materials teachers are using for different lessons. According to Gillette, he kept the language “intentionally vague” and the most important source of transparency is the vendor of the materials.
“Everything the school purchased from a vendor is posted online,” Gillette said. “It doesn’t require any additional work from teachers.”
Rep. Nancy Gutierrez (D-District 18), a teacher, said the burden could wind up falling on teachers even if the bill is directed toward schools. She said that there are many “spontaneous” teaching moments in the classroom where lessons can’t always be predicted and that the bill could take away from a student’s overall education. Gillette said every lesson should be based on the adopted curriculum that would be posted online, so teachers wouldn’t need to worry since their teachings should stem from the curriculum.
“This doesn’t require the school to do any more than they’re already doing for the teachers,’ Gillette said. “They submit it to the teachers digitally, the teachers download it digitally, the teachers use this in a digital and a printed format.”
Rep. Jennifer Pawlik (D-District 13) said the bill could have negative effects on teacher retention across the state if they’re worried about getting in trouble for doing their job. She said that material is at the parent’s disposal and it is up to them to decide how involved they’ll be in their child’s education.
