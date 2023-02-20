PHOENIX – State Rep. John Gillette’s (R-Kingman) bill that would require school districts and charter schools to post educational and supplemental materials and vendors on the school district’s website was met with opposition and concerns in the House Education Committee.

The bill passed on party lines on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Gillette said that House Bill 2533 provides transparency into what Arizona children are learning in public school districts and charter schools, and discloses where the materials come from. While some school districts already post materials online, the bill would make the requirement statewide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.