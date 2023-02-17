Arizona officials say Wednesday that orders for evacuation and sheltering in place have been lifted and the Interstate 10 in Arizona southeast of downtown Tucson has been opened more than a full day after a deadly crash caused a hazardous material leak. Liquid nitric acid leaked Tuesday from a truck tractor pulling a box trailer on Interstate 10 near Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver of the truck was killed but few other details about the accident have been released. Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and to manufacture plastics and dyes.