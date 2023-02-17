PHOENIX — Rep. John Gillette’s (R-Kingman) bill to appropriate $4.3 million to design and construct the Mohave Wash Recharge Basin was unanimously passed by the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee.
On Tuesday, Gillette told the committee the project is part of an effort to protect Mohave County’s water, and the City of Kingman’s main water source, and avoid waste. The bill seeks to transfer $4.3 million from the state’s general fund to the Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2024 budget to distribute to the county. Mohave County would need to contribute $495,676, according to the language of the bill.
Gillette told the committee that the National Weather Service reported 8.8 inches of rain in 1965, and this has remained the average over the years. A 2013 study from the United States Geological Survey showed that 5,600 acre-feet of water was pumped out, but not recharged back into the basin. The 2017 study by the USGS, reported a 30,900 acre-foot deficit annually. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.
There are eight planned aquifer recharge projects within Hualapai Water Basin, including a project to recharge the basin where the Mohave Wash and Rattlesnake Wash meet. Gillette reported to the committee the basin could intercept a minimum of 160 acre-feet per year from Mohave Wash and 25 acre-feet per year from Rattlesnake Wash.
“We’re taking out more water than we’re putting in, we’ve done no real recharge projects, and we need to put some of the land base water from the washes back into the basin to replenish,” Gillette said.
According to Gillette’s report, the Mohave Wash Recharge Basin located near Kingman could hold up to 20,000 acre-feet per year. Gillette said the amount of water the basin can hold is important because of residential growth and infrastructure projects planned in Kingman and surrounding areas.
For projections, Gillette gathered information from the Mohave County Flood Control District, the United States Geological Survey and the Department of Defense. Gillette told River City Newspapers that this bill is a first step to recharge the basin.
“This is the smallest part of the basin, so when we talk about capturing the water, this area feeds from three different washes into the basin,” Gillette said. “The numbers speak for themselves.”
The water collected would help replenish Kingman’s main water source. In 2022, the Hualapai Water Basin was designated as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area due to its depleting water and increased agriculture use, Arizona’s first such designation in 40 years. The designation means that current entities are grandfathered in, but expansion is prohibited.
The City of Kingman and Mohave County were both asked to comment on the bill, but both declined.
Rep. Oscar De Los Santos (D-District 11) asked Gillette why he came to the Legislature for the money instead of seeking grants. Gillette said Mohave County and cities within the county have continuously applied for grants for water infrastructure and conservation efforts.
“We have a water deficit, a huge water deficit, and anything we can do to put the water back into the basin is a place to start,” Gillette said.
