PHOENIX — Rep. John Gillette’s (R-Kingman) bill to appropriate $4.3 million to design and construct the Mohave Wash Recharge Basin was unanimously passed by the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee.

On Tuesday, Gillette told the committee the project is part of an effort to protect Mohave County’s water, and the City of Kingman’s main water source, and avoid waste. The bill seeks to transfer $4.3 million from the state’s general fund to the Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2024 budget to distribute to the county. Mohave County would need to contribute $495,676, according to the language of the bill.

