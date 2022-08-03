John Gillette

One state legislator will return to represent the Mohave County area in Phoenix next year, and one newly-elected legislator will take his first steps in Arizona politics.

Votes were tallied late into the evening during Tuesday’s Republican Primary election, with final results reported by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday. According to the results, incumbent Leo Biasiucci led five other candidates to represent the state’s new 30th legislative district with 22,755 votes, securing his seat in the legislature.

