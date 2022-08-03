One state legislator will return to represent the Mohave County area in Phoenix next year, and one newly-elected legislator will take his first steps in Arizona politics.
Votes were tallied late into the evening during Tuesday’s Republican Primary election, with final results reported by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday. According to the results, incumbent Leo Biasiucci led five other candidates to represent the state’s new 30th legislative district with 22,755 votes, securing his seat in the legislature.
Fellow candidate John Gillette is expected to take the district’s second seat in the state’s legislature next year, filling the office left vacant by three-time Rep. Regina Cobb.
Gillette is a Kingman area real estate agent, former law enforcement officer and army veteran, who has served as a precinct committeeman in Mohave County. Gillette has promised supporters that he will pursue an “America (and Arizona) First” approach to leadership, and intends to oppose any support for unlawful immigration or the implementation of “Critical Race Theory” education in Arizona schools.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, former Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Donna McCoy trailed Gillette throughout the race, with a final tally of 6,948 votes as of Wednesday morning.
Fellow candidates Nohl Rosen, of Wickenburg, Kingman resident Marianne Salem and Kingman area resident Bill Hardt fell behind early in the race, but appeared to maintain strong support in Mohave County. Salem secured 4,294 votes as of Wednesday morning, ahead of 3,513 votes for Hardt, and 3,041 votes in favor of Rosen.
Gillette spoke with Today’s News-Herald reporters on Wednesday about his victory, and his plans for next year’s legislative session.
“It was a long campaign, and it was a very trying time for us,” Gillette said. “I’ll be consulting with (Arizona State Sen. Sonny Borrelli) and Biasiucci to move the district’s goals forward and tackle the things I talked about during the campaign.”
Among the most important issues of Gillette’s campaign, he said, was that of water sustainability in Western Arizona.
“I’ve done an immense amount of research on the subject, and this isn’t just something I want to tackle - It’s something we have to tackle,” Gillette said. “We shouldn’t be at a spot where this is something we should be worrying about.”
On Election Night, McCoy said that if she failed to win Cobb’s vacant seat in the state’s legislature, she intended to travel with her husband.
There were no Democratic candidates in the running this year in the race for Arizona’s District 30 legislative seats.
Gillette is expected to begin his role in the state’s legislature during the body’s next session, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.
