Despite being at the center of multiple complaints by Mohave County organizations this year, LaJuana Gillette has the blessing of County Supervisor Ron Gould with her possible reappointment to the county’s planning and zoning commission later this month.
Gould appointed Gillette — a former Realtor and current chairwoman of the Mohave County Republican Party — to the county’s planning and zoning commission in 2018. And despite multiple citizen complaints over the past 18 months, he says Gillette has served the county well.
“LaJuana has done a good job,” Gould said. “She has experience as a Realtor and a contractor. She has a level head on her shoulders, a sharp mind, and she’s in good health.”
But according to Kingman-based organization Indivisible Mohave County, Gillette does not reflect the views or mindset of many county residents.
Last July, Indivisible Mohave County representative J’aime Morgaine issued a complaint against Gillette in reference to what Morgaine described as racist and xenophobic social media posts.
“This is a Christian nation,” Gillette posted to Facebook last year. “I like it like that. It’s what we have always been and what we were meant to be. We have to fight for our country and America. We must stop the minorities from coming here and trying to change us.”
Gillette’s comments were later denounced by Gov. Doug Ducey, and according to Morgaine, Gillette’s statements are antithetical to Arizona values.
Morgaine issued several complaints against Gillette with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, but Gould - the man who appointed Gillette - was the only person with the authority to remove Gillette from her position.
“(Gillette’s) performance has been over the top,” Gould said this week. “I’m not going to be pressured by a fringe group into not appointing someone who does a good job.”
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on Gillette’s reappointment to the county’s planning and zoning commission at its meeting today.
