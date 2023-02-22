John_Gillette_by_Gage_Skidmore.jpg

PHOENIX – Rep. John Gillette’s (R-District 30) bill to appropriate $9.4 million from Arizona’s General Fund to the Department of Public Safety for standby pay is making its way through the Legislature.

The bill has passed through the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee, the House Appropriations Committee and through its First and Second Readings. Gillette told the Appropriations Committee on Monday, Feb. 20 that the $9.4 million will go to employees required to be on call, but have gone without pay during that time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.