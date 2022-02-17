Girl Scouts cookie season is winding down. Amid a nationwide cookie shortage, local cookie supplies are starting to run low. Girl Scouts in Lake Havasu City will sell Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and the new Adventurefuls, along with other popular favorites, at grocery stores throughout Lake Havasu City this weekend. Cookie booths are planned Saturday and Sunday at Smith’s, Walmart, Walgreens and Bashas’. You can find specific booth locations at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies/cookie-finder-results.html?#86403
