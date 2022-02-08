Girl Scout cookie season has returned to Lake Havasu City, and the organization is reporting record sales throughout Northern Arizona. But for Havasu residents who haven’t yet satisfied their sweet tooth, time is running out.
According to Havasu troop leader Tammi Bohnker, Girl Scout cookie supplies are now expected to run out well before the end of February, and no new shipments are coming.
“What we have is what we have,” Bohnker said on Tuesday. “Our supplies will probably last for the next couple of weeks, but we expect them to run out before the end of our cookie season.”
Bohnker says the shortage has been the result of increased demand, and a limited supply caused by labor shortages throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the organization has managed to do more with less.
“More people are looking for cookies,” Bohnker said. “We’ve sold about 2.5 million boxes throughout Northern Arizona. There have been fewer girls signing up to join the scouts … we’ve got 55 girls this year throughout Havasu, but they’ve sold almost 39,000 boxes. They’re amazing. They’re learning how to be entrepreneurs and learning aspects of what it takes to run their own business.”
Cookie shortages, however, may be the result of labor shortages suffered by suppliers including Indiana-based ABC Bakers and California-based Little Brownie Bakers.
Last month, at least one Girl Scouts council reported supply chain and labor disruptions within Little Brownie Bakers as cause for diminished supplies of cookies distributed to East Coast scouts, including the organization’s new “Adventurefuls” cookie brand.
Cookes are still available in Havasu, however, while supplies last. According to the organization’s website, cookies will be sold at venues throughout Havasu including Walgreen’s Pharmacy, Food City, and at the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Feb. 12 “Winterfest” event in Downtown Havasu.
For more information about where to find Girl Scout cookies locally, visit www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html, or download the organization’s “Cookie Finder” app. Potential customers can also text “Cookies” to 59618 for more details.
