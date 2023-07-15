Phoenix says it’s making progress in complying with a court order to close a large homeless encampment known as “The Zone,” but it will take more time to clear the area and keep people from setting up tents again. Justin Pierce, an attorney representing the city at a trial Monday, says portions of the encampment have been cleared since a judge declared the area to be a nuisance, but other blocks still need to be addressed. The purpose of the trial is to examine the city’s compliance efforts. Ilan Wurman, a lawyer for property owners, says the city is responsible for the nuisance by allowing tents on public property.