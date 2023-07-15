A Glendale man was indicted this week in Mohave Superior court, after his arrest last month on felony drug charges during a Lake Havasu City traffic stop.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police department, patrol officers stopped 38-year-old Jeffrey N. Peterson at about 10 p.m. June 30, after Peterson was seen swerving between lanes of traffic while driving. Officers questioned Peterson at the scene, and allegedly observed a possible firearm tucked between the vehicle’s drivers seat and the center console.
Officers told Peterson to exit the vehicle, and Peterson complied. According to police, officers saw Peterson attempt to conceal a small pocket knife in his shirt as he stood from his seat. At that time, the police report said, officers observed a piece of tinfoil containing burnt residue in the drivers side floorboard of Peterson’s vehicle.
Police confiscated Peterson’s knife at the scene and led Peterson to their patrol vehicle, where officers conducted a series of field sobriety tests to determine Peterson’s possible state of impairment. According to the report, Peterson was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction, and he was taken into custody on charges of DUI.
Officers searched Peterson at the time of his arrest, and allegedly found a bottle containing suspected fentanyl pills as well as several hundred-dollar bills in his pockets.
Police searched Peterson’s vehicle before it was towed from the scene, during which officers allegedly found a handgun with an altered serial number, an unstamped silencer, multiple extended magazines, a fifty-round drum, about 650 fentanyl pills and 8.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers transported Peterson to Lake Havasu City Jail, for booking. When questioned at the facility, he allegedly admitted to smoking fentanyl about 30 minutes prior to driving.
Peterson was indicted Friday in Mohave Superior Court on charges of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a weapon by a prohibited party and possession of a defaced weapon.
As of Friday, Peterson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
