Jeffrey Peterson

Jeffrey N. Peterson.

A Glendale man was indicted this week in Mohave Superior court, after his arrest last month on felony drug charges during a Lake Havasu City traffic stop.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police department, patrol officers stopped 38-year-old Jeffrey N. Peterson at about 10 p.m. June 30, after Peterson was seen swerving between lanes of traffic while driving. Officers questioned Peterson at the scene, and allegedly observed a possible firearm tucked between the vehicle’s drivers seat and the center console.

