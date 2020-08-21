A Glendale woman was arrested with charges of drug possession on July 27, police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 95. According to the police report, drugs were found in car owned by Reshea Payton, 33: 4 ecstasy pills, .8 grams of cocaine and 9 grams of marijuana. Also police allegedly found two handguns in the passenger’s seat of the woman’s car, which was said to be unlawful due to previous felony charges. Payton was convicted of 6 additional felony charges.
