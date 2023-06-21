Terence Concannon

Terence Concannon served as president of Go Lake Havasu from 2017 to 2023.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Eight days after renewing its contract to serve as Lake Havasu City’s designated marketing organization to promote tourism, Go Lake Havasu is looking to replace its top staff member.

Go Lake Havasu President and CEO Terence Concannon resigned his position with the organization on Wednesday, effective immediately. Concannon’s resignation occurred on the same day the Go Lake Havasu Board of Directors met in executive session to conduct its annual year-end reviews before the beginning of the new fiscal year.

