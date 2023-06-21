Eight days after renewing its contract to serve as Lake Havasu City’s designated marketing organization to promote tourism, Go Lake Havasu is looking to replace its top staff member.
Go Lake Havasu President and CEO Terence Concannon resigned his position with the organization on Wednesday, effective immediately. Concannon’s resignation occurred on the same day the Go Lake Havasu Board of Directors met in executive session to conduct its annual year-end reviews before the beginning of the new fiscal year.
“We accepted his resignation this afternoon, and we just wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Go Lake Havasu Board President Heather Petaishiski. “We know that he will be great at whatever he does.”
Concannon was hired to serve as president of Go Lake Havasu – then the Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau – in the summer of 2017. He previously worked for nearly 20 years in California’s hospitality and tourism industries.
“It has been an absolute privilege for the last six years to share the story of Lake Havasu City with the world,” Concannon told Today’s News-Herald via text message. “I am excited for my new adventure, and look forward to watching Lake Havasu City grow and innovate. I have been proud to lead an amazing staff whose efforts have helped the city reach its highest tourism revenue ever for five consecutive years. I appreciate our board and our City Council and the tremendous efforts they’ve made to improve the community for both residents and visitors. Go Lake Havasu!”
Petaishiski said the board does not plan to name an interim president at this time, but they do plan to start searching for Concannon’s replacement soon. She said if staff needs direction in the meantime, they will be referred to Go Lake Havasu’s Executive Committee.
“The staff has done a really good job of taking care of their own initiatives that they are working on, so we don’t predict any type of interruption during this transition,” Petaishiski said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to find a dynamic leader for this organization. We have got a great staff already in place that are very passionate about what they do. So we are excited to find the leader that is going to take them to the level we know they can be at.”
Petaishiski said the board is still working out the details on how to proceed with the search for a new president, but said the board’s ideal candidate would have extensive knowledge of marketing, strong leadership qualities, the ability to manage lots of personalities, and they want to find a candidate who will be involved in the community.
“We want to be more community focused,” Petaishiski said. “We want to let the community know what we do and how it benefits them.”
