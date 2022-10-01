October got off to a sleepless start.
This past Friday, Michael Alan Furniture and Design held its 14th annual Sleepless in Havasu event to raise money for the Cancer Association of Havasu and specifically the nonprofit’s program to help women get early detection mammograms that screen for breast cancer.
Sleepless in Havasu is a 24 hour event which has participants stay up from 6 a.m. Friday morning to 6 a.m. Saturday morning. There were fifty participants in this year’s event, general manager Vanessa Lisen says.
The people passed the time with games, a showing of “Grease” at Movies Havasu and of course by decorating beds in the store according to the year’s theme—sitcoms.
Participants covered a wide range of television history with beds decorated like the classic sitcoms “Laverne and Shirley” and “I Love Lucy” and beds decorated as more modern classics like “Schitt’s Creek” and “That 70’s Show.”
Lisen says there is a group of employees who are tasked with planning the event, but that the whole staff is eager to help with this beloved event.
“There is about seven of us, but really the whole staff does what it takes,” Lisen said. “…We’re so excited to do it and then we realize we still have a real job we have to do while having fun,”
Lisen says she has been a part of planning Sleepless in Havasu since the owner of Michael Alan came up with the concept on a cocktail napkin.
“Basically in two week we put together an event and walla,” Lisen said. “..It has just grown ever since.”
Not counting money raised from Friday’s event, Sleepless in Havasu has raised a total of $428,000 for breast cancer awareness in the past 13 years. Lisen believes the event appeals to so many people and continues to grow because of how many people are affected by breast cancer.
“It’s really near and dear to everyone’s hearts,” Lisen said.
Michael Alan is still raising money for the Cancer Association of Havasu with a silent auction in store, located at 2010 W Acoma Blvd, that runs until October 10. Lisen says the store is also auctioning off some furniture which people can bid on until October 31.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
