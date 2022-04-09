Many people may associate April with spring and warmer weather. It is also known for Autism Acceptance Month, which highlights a part of the community that might go unseen.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as described by the CDC, is a developmental disability that affects an individual’s communication, behavioral, and learning capabilities.
Colleen McShea is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Lake Havasu City Milemarkers organization that supports children and adults who have been diagnosed with developmental delays. Milemarkers was created 16 years ago by McShea, a Speech Pathologist, and Catherine Sondrol, an Occupational Therapist.
“We noticed a need of those two services working together and then over the years, we’ve just sort of listened to the needs of the community,” McShea said.
Milemarkers has grown to include two locations in Lake Havasu City with additional locations in Bullhead City and Kingman.
“It’s just kind of organically grown over 16 years,” McShea said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have all of the specialty resources that a larger city has; however, we feel blessed and lucky to be able to provide the services that we do have and we look forward to expanding our services for Mohave County, McShea said.”
When looking at the services provided by Milemarkers, the list is expansive and ever-growing. Currently, the organization provides clients with speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and music therapy. They also provide an adult day program, work services for adults, an after school program for children, and habilitation. Milemarkers’ newest contract is with the Arizona Department of Child Safety where they provide education, resources, and supervised visitations to the foster care community.
Sarah Stinnett, Public Relations Director for Milemarkers, said she believes that the clients she works with thrive well in the welcoming space. “Kids thrive [at Milemarkers] because it is a safe environment,” Stinnett explained.
Stinnett says that before the organization came to Lake Havasu City, families were traveling to Phoenix to receive the services they now offer at Milemarkers. “We’re here to support the community at large,” Stinnett said.
Stinnett is also a board member of the Special Needs Advocacy Coalition (SNAC) which is an organization in Mohave County that provides education, support groups, and other resources to local families. SNAC is working with local businesses in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City to provide their staff with the appropriate training to become autism friendly.
Stinnett says that the Lake Havasu City’s visitor center is currently certified. Businesses can better accommodate individuals with autism by learning “different ways to do their job that everyone can benefit from,” said Stinnett.
When identifying an individual who might have autism, McShea says that the characteristics vary from very mild to very severe.
Some characteristics include a receptive language delay, expressive language delay, social awkwardness, and sensory deficits. “It’s a wide range of characteristics,” McShea explained.
“A popular saying is that if you’ve seen one person with autism, you have only seen one person with autism,” McShea continued.
Stinnett says that therapy helps individuals with finding alternate ways to achieve the same result as a neurotypical person. “[It helps] their brains process the sequential steps to get there and meets the family where they are,” Stinnett said.
Sensory processing, a common trait of those diagnosed with autism, affects an individual’s ability to interpret input from their environment appropriately. Food aversions might also affect an individual not only due to taste, but smell, color, or texture. “There is a hierarchy of about 36 steps between tolerating a food before you can actually eat it,” explained McShea.
“A characteristic of a typical child or person with autism is that they thrive off of consistency and routine,” McShea said. “They definitely tend to struggle more with spontaneity than the general public.”
McShea believes that each individual, whether they have a diagnosis or not, can agree that differences in our society can affect anyone. “I think that the community as a whole can understand that differences are just that,” she said. “They come in a lot of sizes and shapes and abilities.”
Spreading awareness in the community and increasing the public’s knowledge about autism can be an important benefactor in curbing any misconceptions held towards diagnosed individuals.
“Nobody is the same, not one person,” Stinnett said. “Just because they have a diagnosis doesn’t mean that they’re now different from anybody else.”
Clients do not need a specific diagnosis to receive services from Milemarkers. “You just have to have a referral,” explained Stinnett. The organization supports clients from birth to end of life, depending on each individual’s needs.
Stinnett enjoys knowing that she can make a positive impact in the lives of her clients. “That’s by far my favorite thing about it – it is being a friend!” she said.
She encourages the community to know that there is support available to them, even if they are not a part of the Milemarkers family. “[We can] point them in the direction of what resources are available in the community,” Stinnet continued.
While the majority of offered services are clinic-based, some telehealth options are available for families depending on which service they receive.
Milemarkers presently employs 17 therapists across all locations. They also support a total of more than 600 families a week who experience developmental delays including autism.
“April is a great month to celebrate differences,” said McShea. “They don’t get to pick this, this isn’t something that’s chosen, but it is something worth celebrating!.”
More information about services available can be found on their website, www.milemarkers.us.
