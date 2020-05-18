There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, according to Lake Havasu City tourism officials. But for many California residents under quarantine, that light may be a computer or smartphone screen, to offer a window to life in Lake Havasu City.
Stay-at-home orders have been extended until August for residents of Los Angeles County, but other California counties have already begun to open. Throughout the past several weekends, boaters from the Golden State have either escaped the quarantine – or enjoyed their renewed freedom – on the waves of Lake Havasu. Tourism officials say that not everyone has that opportunity.
“For those who have to hunker in their bunker, we have some advice for experiencing that Havasu feeling from home,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “All it takes is a little imagination. Then when you’re ready to travel, we’ll be here for you.”
The Havasu tourism agency has begun promoting online amenities to bring Havasu’s tourism attractions to would-be visitors. GoLakeHavasu is offering self-guided virtual tours of the London Bridge, printable coloring pages, Zoom backgrounds and even Havasu-inspired cocktail instructions to help those in quarantine enjoy some of Havasu’s unique lifestyle – even if they can’t visit.
“We love our visitors, but Havasu will be here later this summer,” Concannon said Thursday. “Everything is in good measure. If they choose to come to Havasu, we ask them to respect the dangers this pandemic poses to our citizens and to themselves, and observe rules of cleanliness and social distancing while they enjoy our community.”
According to Concannon, GoLakeHavasu has seen its website visitation take a significant drop since the crisis began, but social media engagement has remained strong with Havasu visitors and residents.
“We’ve stepped away from aggressive appeals and moved to softer posts that featured our area’s natural beauty, along with creative diversions to cheer up people’s isolation,” Concannon said. “These resonated very well with our online audience. We received a lot of comments saying, ‘I miss you, Havasu’. We know that our visitors are eager to return.”
Concannon says that while Havasu’s summer visitors may continue to come, restaurants and hotels are taking measures to keep guests safe.
“Our hotel and tour operators are taking extra precautions,” Concannon said. “We can’t control individuals’ behavior. All we can do is our very best with the information and tools we have.”
For more information about Havasu online tourism features and activities, visit www.golakehavasu.com.
