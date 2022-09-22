Gold Star Mother's Day Ceremony

Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Congressman Paul Gosar, Lake Havasu City Military Moms President Cindy Ritter and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli gather at Wheeler Park on Sunday for the annual Gold Star Mother’s Day Ceremony.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

It’s a distinction that no mother wants, though certainly one to be proud of.

The last Sunday in September is nationally recognized as Gold Star Mother’s Day to honor those whose children have died while serving in the US military. Lake Havasu City Military Mom’s will hold its annual candle light ceremony Sunday at Wheeler Park to honor local Gold Star Moms and their children.

