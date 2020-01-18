Scout is one lucky duck, er, bird.
When a farmer in Wyoming wanted to shoot the golden eagle, Martin Tyner stepped in to rescue the raptor.
That was 16 years ago, when Scout was a couple of years old. Had Scout remained in the wild, today he’d only have a couple of years of life remaining.
Perhaps he’s double-lucky.
“In the wild, a golden eagle lives to about 20 years. In captivity, they’ll live 40 years,” Tyner said.
Part of the reason is that as an eagle ages, it slows down and food is harder to catch.
“And it seems like, for them, the rabbits run faster every year,” Tyner smiled.
In addition to bunnies, Scout also feasts on rats, mice and quail.
Scout still hunts for wild quarry when Tyner sets him free. The exercise keeps the eight-pound eagle fit; finding live food satisfies Scout’s natural instincts.
Tyner said Scout eats some of what he catches. The rest is shared with injured wild birds in recovery at the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Cedar City, Utah.
It is there that Tyner, his wife Susan and a corps of volunteers care for dozens of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife. Most of the population is birds of prey.
“The number one injury to eagles is that they are hit by cars,” Tyner said.
He knows his statistics. After working as a wildlife rehabber for more than 50 years, he’s seen his fair share of victories and defeats when trying to nurse animals back to good health. It takes a tough constitution to handle the losing battles when wildlife doesn’t survive.
“The emotional toll is so strong,” Tyner said. “If you cannot set your emotions aside, it will eat you up.”
Tyner is licensed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. He is also a master falconer. The Cedar City wildlife foundation receives no state or federal money to care for the wildlife.
To put food on their own table, the Tyners run a pet grooming business.
Outright donations keep the foundation afloat. Three veterinarians in Cedar City provide services at cost. Sales of Tyner’s book, “Healer of Angels,” also support the foundation.
“In 2000, Rocky Mountain Power donated a million-dollar piece of property to us,” Tyner said. “It’s 22.6 acres with a beautiful canyon, a stream running through it and a waterfall.”
Destination Havasu
Tyner and his trio of traveling birds were in Lake Havasu City Thursday and Friday. He presented two free wildlife conservation lectures at the Aquatic Center on those days. Today’s News-Herald caught up with him before the Thursday lecture.
On Friday morning, he said Thursday night’s two-hour event was enjoyed by an enthusiastic crowd. Approximately 312 chairs were set up, but another 75 people showed up for which extra chairs were provided.
The stars of the show were Scout the golden eagle, Belle the Harris Hawk and Helen the Falcon. Tyner said it was a “wonderful” turnout and curious guests peppered him with many questions.
But on Friday morning, he was anxious to return to Cedar City.
“I’ve got a lot of sick animals to look after. And these guys need to get home so they can get out of their cages and fly around,” he said of Scout, Belle and Helen.
To learn more, visit gowildlife.org.
