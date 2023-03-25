Two Golden Valley residents were arrested this week after a local school district reported the possible abuse of their child at home.
According to the report, the victim told staff at her school that she had been physically abused by her parents, identified as Brandon Cobb, 38, and Jessica Cobb, 36. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the alleged incidents in February, when the 10-year-old victim allegedly said she had been struck with an electrical cord and a golf club by her parents as a form of discipline. Deputies say that injuries on the child’s body were consistent with those accusations.
